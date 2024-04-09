Non-local driver shot at from close range in Kashmir’s Shopian

April 09, 2024 03:59 am | Updated 03:59 am IST - SRINAGAR

A non-local driver was shot at and injured in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

“A taxi driver was fired upon by terrorists in Heerpora, Shopian, and got injured,” a Srinagar-based police spokesperson said.

Official sources identified the driver as Paramjit Singh, a resident of Delhi.

He said security forces launched a search operation in the area immediately after the attack. The area remained under a cordon operation till late night.

Mr. Singh sustained multiple bullet wounds and was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar. Initial reports suggested that the victim was out for dinner when gunmen approached and opened fire at him from a close range.