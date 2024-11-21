No fuel for vehicles driven by minors, say petrol pumps in Jammu

In a bid to ensure safety of underage children, petrol pumps in Jammu have put up posters declaring "no fuel for vehicles driven by minors".

The Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of School Education (DSE) has also issued a circular prohibiting minor students from driving motor vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, to school.

The poster, first displayed at petrol pumps in the Gandhi Nagar area on the Jammu-Pathankot highway, reads "No fuel for minors".

"The poster, which specifically focusses on minors riding two-wheelers without helmets or four-wheelers, is aimed at ensuring the safety of children," said an employee of the petrol pump.

This step has drawn praise from residents and encouraged the authorities to take proactive measures.

On November 14, two young boys died while another was critically injured after a tragic collision between two vehicles near the Tengpora area in Srinagar. This incident sparked a debate on driving by minors and road safety in the valley.

Following another accident in Srinagar last week, in which two teenage boys died and two others were injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck, the DSE issued an order prohibiting minor students from driving motor vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, to school.

"It has come to notice that some underage students are driving vehicles while going to schools or coaching centres. Such an act has the potential of causing road accidents, endangering public safety, and is also in violation of the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act," the DSE said in a circular issued on Thursday (November 21, 2024.)

It further said, “In view of the above, it is impressed upon Heads of Institutions of all government and private schools & coaching centres to implement these instructions strictly. They should keep a close vigil to ensure that no underage student is allowed to attend the institution while driving any motor vehicle, including two-wheelers or four-wheelers.” “Such students must not be permitted entry and their parents should be informed accordingly,” the circular added.

The directive further instructed schools and coaching centres to ensure proper sensitisation of students and parents about the dangers and risks involved in underage driving. “Awareness programmes on age restrictions and traffic rules should be organised in collaboration with the traffic police,” it said.

"Parents and guardians should be educated through PTMs (parents-teachers meetings) about the consequences of underage driving and their responsibilities," it stated.

“Additionally, schools and coaching centres are required to monitor parking areas and entry points to ensure compliance,” it said.

"Any instance of a minor driving a vehicle should be immediately reported to the authorities concerned. They should also regularly coordinate with the Traffic Police to enforce strict measures," the circular said.

The directive emphasised activating all road safety and school safety clubs to raise awareness in schools.

"All government and private schools and coaching centres must strictly ensure the implementation of the above circular instructions in letter and spirit. Any violation of the instructions shall invite legal action under the Motor Vehicles Act and relevant laws, including the withdrawal of recognition and registration of the institution," it said.

