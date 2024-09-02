NIA, Habeas Corpus cases shifted from Justice Atul Sreedharan-headed double bench in J&K; Judge goes on leave

All cases pertaining to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Habeas Corpus, listed before Justice Atul Sreedharan-headed double bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, have been shifted to a new double bench in Srinagar. It comes in the wake of a series of bold orders passed by Judge Sreedharan in several such cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an unprecedented move, a communication issued on August 31, 2024 modified an earlier roster fixed till September 28, 2024, where the NIA and Habeas Corpus cases were listed before Justice Sreedharan and Justice Muhammad Yousuf Wani. At least 14 cases pertaining to the NIA and Habeas Corpus were listed for this week before the bench.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all the concerned that the hearing of the Division Bench cases pertaining to all NIA matters (After Notice) for admission, orders and hearing and all Habeas Corpus petitions (After Notice) for admission, orders and hearing shall now be taken up for hearing by the newly constituted Special Division Bench of Honourable Mr. Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Honourable Mr. Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary during 2nd half of 5th September, 2024,” reads the order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said it’s rare to enforce a midway shifting of cases from a particular bench to a completely new bench. Meanwhile, official sources said Justice Sreedharan went on a leave of absence on Monday (September 2, 2024), apparently in the backdrop of the unprecedented change in the roster.

Justice Sreedharan is known for his incisive observations and bold directions. The judge in several cases picked up holes in the investigation and reprimanded the investigating agency. He was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh in April, 2023.

In a judgment in July this year, justice Sreedharan imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on the District Magistrate, Jammu, in case of preventive detention of a local under the Public Safety Act (PSA). “(The magistrate’s report) reflects that twisted reasoning and thought process of the District Magistrate and deserves to be deprecated strongly. It’s vague and the language used is intended to confuse rather than convince,” the judge noted, in his order.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another widely reported judgement, Justice Sreedharan questioned the label of fundamentalist. “The usage of the phrase ‘fundamentalist ideology’ by the District Magistrate, does not necessarily mean that the detenue possess an extremist or separatist ideology. Fundamentalist is merely someone who believes in the fundamentals of Islam and steadfastly pursues the same. It cannot have a negative bearing on his personality. The same is as a fundamentalist Muslim cannot be equated with an extremist or a separatist,” the judge noted.

The Judge also granted bail to a policeman charged with “murder of an innocent man, projecting him to be a terrorist”. “There are (a) total 72 witnesses in this case out of which only 28 have been examined in the past 17 years. This Court is astound(ed) by the facts of this case. This is a clear cut case of violation of Article 21 on account of delayed trial. The trial is delayed at the stage of prosecution witnesses. The State is unable to show how the delay could be attributed to the applicant,” the judge held.

In its bail order of journalist Fahad Shah, who was languishing in jail for around 600 days, Justice Sreedharan reprimanded the investigating agencies for lodging a case under terror charges against the editor and founder of The Kashmir Walla, a news portal.

“We are of the opinion that prima facie, offence under Section 18 of the UAPA is not made out as the act of the Appellant does not come within definition of a terrorist act under Section 15 of the UAPA as prima facie there is no material to suggest that the article hosted has any content that provokes people to take to arms and resort to violence,” the judge held. “The offending article does not attempt to bring about disaffection on the basis of caste or religion...The act was allegedly done eleven years back. From then till date, no evidence has been brought on record that the offending article was responsible in provoking persons to take to militancy,” he observed further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.