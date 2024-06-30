ADVERTISEMENT

NIA conducts raids in Rajouri in Reasi terror attack case

Updated - June 30, 2024 04:13 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 04:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The raids aimed to uncover any support networks that may have aided the attackers

Devesh K Pandey
Devesh K. Pandey

The bus which plunged into a gorge following a terrorist attack on pilgrims, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 30 conducted searches at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district in connection with the recent Reasi terror attack case.

On the evening of June 9, in the Pouni area of Reasi, terrorists had opened fire on a bus transporting pilgrims from Shiv Khori to Katra. The attack caused the bus to plunge into a nearby gorge, tragically killing nine people, including a child.

Also Read:Reasi and the ‘years-old’ issue of cross-border terror

Taking over the investigation on June 15, based on orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the NIA has targeted five locations suspected to be connected with “hybrid terrorists”, and their facilitators known as Overground Workers.

The raids, prompted by information purportedly from the arrested accused, Hakam Khan alias Hakin din, aimed to uncover any support networks that may have aided the attackers. According to the NIA, Mr. Khan provided the terrorists with safe haven, logistical assistance, and food, as alleged.

The NIA seized various items during the searches, which they believe will provide crucial evidence to unravel the larger terror plot behind the Reasi attack.

