NIA carries out raids in Jammu to probe militant infiltration through IB, LoC

The searches led to the seizure of various materials showing links between terrorists of banned outfits with overground workers (OGWs) and hybrid terrorists, says NIA

Updated - November 21, 2024 10:48 pm IST - Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau
NIA officials during a raid in J&K’s Kulgam district. File photio

NIA officials during a raid in J&K’s Kulgam district. File photio | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Multiple locations were searched in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (November 21, 2024) in connection with a case relating to infiltration by terrorists from across the border and the recent attacks on security forces and civilians, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

Multiple NIA teams conducted extensive searches at eight locations in Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts of J&K.

Also read: Around 3,000 Army troops, 500 special forces inducted into Jammu area

“The searches led to the seizure of various materials showing linkages between terrorists of banned outfits with overground workers (OGWs) and hybrid terrorists whose premises were searched. Premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations were also searched as part of the crackdown,” the NIA said.

The suspected hybrid terrorists and OGWs were linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of the banned terrorist outfits, it added.

Watch: Doda encounter: Rise in militancy in Jammu division in last three years

The NIA had registered a case on October 24, 2024, based on information regarding the infiltration of active terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad into Indian Territory through the international Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC). 

“These infiltrations were facilitated by OGWs and other terror associates, based in villages in Jammu region, who were engaged in providing the logistical support, food, shelter, money to the terrorists,” the NIA said.

Published - November 21, 2024 12:29 pm IST

