Need protection for J&K from exploitative liquor, mining mafia from outside: Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary

Mr. Surinder Choudhary claimed that the previous administration provided land and big contracts to “outsiders and ignored local industrialists of Jammu”.

Published - November 11, 2024 10:29 pm IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau
Jammu & Kashmir Dy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary at the National Conference office, in Jammu, on November 11, 2024.

Jammu & Kashmir Dy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary at the National Conference office, in Jammu, on November 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Monday (November 11, 2024) said the Union Territory urgently needed protection to safeguard its land, jobs and resources and a shield from exploitative elements such as liquor mafia, mining mafia and contractors from outside.

“Eleven States, including Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, North East states, enjoy protections. J&K urgently needs similar protections to safeguard its land and job rights, [there is a] dire need to protect our resources and shield itself from exploitative elements such as the liquor mafia, mining mafia, and contractors from outside,” Mr. Choudhary said.

He claimed land was sold to outsiders at cheap prices and even jobs had gone to outsiders in J&K. “A retired IPS officer purchased land at two tourist places in J&K [during his tenure],” Mr. Choudhary said, without revealing the name of the officer.

Praising the National Conference (NC) for the passage of a resolution seeking restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees for J&K, Mr. Choudhary said it reflected the wish of people who wanted safeguards for their land and jobs.

On BJP’s opposition to the resolution, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “The BJP leaders called me ‘Jaichand’ [for passing the resolution]. I want to ask the people of Jammu if they want this special status or not? They (BJP leaders) are misleading the people. We all know that this is the demand of the commoners, including farmers, labourers and businessmen, irrespective of their religious identity,” Mr. Choudhary said. Jaichand was a ruler of Kannauj who is regarded as a ‘betrayer’ in some historical accounts.

The Deputy Chief Minister claimed that the previous administration provided land and big contracts to “outsiders” and “ignored local industrialists of Jammu”. “The security situation in J&K is there for everyone to see, where not a single day passes without innocent people getting killed. We want our country to be strong with J&K as one of its prosperous States. The NC is the only party that has sacrificed thousands of its leaders and workers to make India strong,” he said.

He accused the BJP of “eroding the Dogra identity in the last five years”. “People need to reject the vested interests trying to cash in on the ‘Jammu versus Kashmir’ ideology,” Mr. Choudhary said.

He said the people of Jammu region have consistently supported the cause of restoration of full statehood to J&K. “Restoration of special status is a must for the generations to come,” he said.

Published - November 11, 2024 10:29 pm IST

Jammu and Kashmir / politics / state politics / Jammu and Kashmir National Conference

