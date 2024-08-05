ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 36,000 got government jobs in J&K in past five years 

Published - August 05, 2024 10:15 pm IST - New Delhi

Since August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir received ₹5,600 crore private investment, while ₹7,000 crore investment is expected in the future, show data

Vijaita Singh
Vijaita Singh

Security personnel stand guard on the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

Nearly 36,000 people got government jobs in the past five years in Jammu and Kashmir after the special status of the former State was read down on August 5, 2019, under Article 370 of the Constitution, government data show. No such recruitment was however done in the union territory of Ladakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir received ₹5,600 crore private investment, while ₹7,000 crore investment is expected in the future, the data said.

Pre-August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir had 53 industrial estates and 32,226 small-scale industrial units with an investment of over $793 million. According to the website of State Industrial Development Corporation, there were 23 industrial units before the special status was withdrawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article 370 abrogation watershed moment in nation's history: PM Modi

Jammu and Kashmir is under Central rule since June 2018 and since January 9 this year it does not have any electoral representation at the grass roots after the five-year term of around 30,000 panchayats expired. The panchayat elections were last held in the former State in 2018. The Assembly elections, as mandated by the Supreme Court to be held before September 30, are yet to be announced.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X that Monday “marks five years since the historic abrogation of #Article370 and 35A under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s leadership.”

Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Several J&K leaders claim they’re in house arrest

‘Transformative decision’

He stated that the “transformative decision” has ushered in a new era of empowerment for marginalised sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“The region’s youth have driven socio-economic growth and cultural revival, making the Modi government’s efforts to foster peace and comprehensive development a grand success. We thank Modi Ji for this landmark decision and reaffirm our dedication to advancing the region’s aspirations and transformative progress,” he said on X.

In Ladakh, 823.42 km road construction has been completed in the past five years and 30 helipads and two hangars have been built, the data showed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US