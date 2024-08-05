GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nearly 36,000 got government jobs in J&K in past five years 

Since August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir received ₹5,600 crore private investment, while ₹7,000 crore investment is expected in the future, show data

Published - August 05, 2024 10:15 pm IST - New Delhi

Vijaita Singh
Vijaita Singh
Security personnel stand guard on the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in Srinagar.

Security personnel stand guard on the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

Nearly 36,000 people got government jobs in the past five years in Jammu and Kashmir after the special status of the former State was read down on August 5, 2019, under Article 370 of the Constitution, government data show. No such recruitment was however done in the union territory of Ladakh.

Since August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir received ₹5,600 crore private investment, while ₹7,000 crore investment is expected in the future, the data said.

Pre-August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir had 53 industrial estates and 32,226 small-scale industrial units with an investment of over $793 million. According to the website of State Industrial Development Corporation, there were 23 industrial units before the special status was withdrawn.

Article 370 abrogation watershed moment in nation's history: PM Modi

Jammu and Kashmir is under Central rule since June 2018 and since January 9 this year it does not have any electoral representation at the grass roots after the five-year term of around 30,000 panchayats expired. The panchayat elections were last held in the former State in 2018. The Assembly elections, as mandated by the Supreme Court to be held before September 30, are yet to be announced.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X that Monday “marks five years since the historic abrogation of #Article370 and 35A under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s leadership.”

Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Several J&K leaders claim they’re in house arrest

‘Transformative decision’

He stated that the “transformative decision” has ushered in a new era of empowerment for marginalised sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“The region’s youth have driven socio-economic growth and cultural revival, making the Modi government’s efforts to foster peace and comprehensive development a grand success. We thank Modi Ji for this landmark decision and reaffirm our dedication to advancing the region’s aspirations and transformative progress,” he said on X.

In Ladakh, 823.42 km road construction has been completed in the past five years and 30 helipads and two hangars have been built, the data showed.

