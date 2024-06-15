NC’s MP-elect Mehdi pitches for arrested youths’ release

National Conference (NC) leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Member of Parliament-elect from the Srinagar constituency, on Saturday set off the process to collect details of detained youth for their release in south Kashmir.

“Everyone, especially our elders, here is concerned about detained youth. We have decided to collect details of such youth who were arrested in the past three years. There are many minors, only 16 and 17 years old. There are many who do not face any charges and are innocent. I assure all I will raise their issue not only in Kashmir but on all the platforms. I will also raise it with the local administration. I want their early release and return to home,” said Mr. Mehdi, who was speaking at a party function in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

The NC leader warned against further delaying Assembly elections, due in September this year. “Unfortunate (militant) attacks took place recently. An atmosphere is being created to deny people their democratic right and keep them away from the Assembly. This is being done after an unprecedented [number of] voters turned up during the Parliament elections,” he said.

He said that there was an urge in J&K to see its own elected decision-makers. “Making these (militant) attacks an excuse, any attempt to delay elections by the Government of India will be another chapter of betrayal and a murder of democracy. In fact, the BJP was spreading a false narrative about eliminating militancy in Kashmir. The fact remains that neither the removal of Article 370 nor its existence was related to militancy,” he said.

Mr. Mehdi said he hoped to see further strengthening of the Opposition in the Parliament. “People have voted more for the Opposition than the ruling BJP this time. This has defanged the autocratic behaviour of the BJP and weakened it. I see further strengthening of the Opposition and hope to work closely with them to talk about the issues of Kashmir,” he added.

