NC’s Farooq Abdullah, CPI(M)‘s Tarigami slam new L-G orders ahead of government formation

Two notifications issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor’s administration in a span of 24 hours evoked sharp reactions from National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami on Saturday (October 12, 2024). With this, the stage looks set for a turf war between the L-G and the incoming Chief Minister over the truncated powers of the latter.

In the first amended recruitment guidelines for the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service notified, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has been tasked to “handle direct recruitment, while promotions will be overseen by the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC)“.

Earlier, the J&K Police had its own recruitment board to fill vacancies. According to the amended rules, the J&K Police comes under the control of the L-G, and the CM will have no role in its functioning.

In a separate order, the L-G administration notified an amendment of the recruitment rules under the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Act, 2010. The amendment empowers the Service Selection Board to recruit for all Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), government companies, corporations, boards, and organisations substantially owned or controlled by the J&K government. It also included Class IV posts. The order makes it difficult for the incoming government to fill the vacant posts at even the Class IV level.

In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India read with Section 15 of the Jammu and Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Act, 2010, the L-G was pleased to direct the following amendment shall be made in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Rules, 2010, the order read.

Reacting to the fresh orders, NC president Dr. Abdullah said, “The fact remains that the biggest issue we have in J&K is lack of jobs. It’s an acute problem. Our offices need fresh recruits . Our hospitals and schools are in need (of manpower). We have ready human resources,” Dr. Abdullah, who was in Srinagar to attend a Dussehra function on the invitation of the L-G, said.

He said the NC government’s first priority would be to unite Jammu and Kashmir. “We want to end hatred,” Dr. Abdullah said.

CPI(M) leader and MLA-elect Tarigami criticised the L-G administration over the new orders regarding appointments and service matters. “The issuance of new orders regarding appointments and service matters by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Jammu and Kashmir, just days before the formation of the new legislature and Cabinet, undermines the significance of the upcoming legislature and Cabinet, which are expected to be formed soon,” Mr. Tarigami said.

He pointed out that since 2018, Jammu and Kashmir has been under Central rule, and such orders should have been issued in the previous years. He questioned the timing of the L-G’s decisions, suggesting that these matters should have been left for the elected representatives to handle.

He described the orders as “unwarranted” and demanded their “immediate rollback”. “The need is to respect the democratic process as the region prepares for a new legislative Assembly and new government,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abdullah, on the occasion of Dussehra, said the time had come for Kashmiri Pandits to return home. “We will take all necessary steps, not just for them but for the people of Jammu as well. We are committed to restore Statehood,” he added.

