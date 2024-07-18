NC’s Abdullah berates Kashmir police chief for ‘stepping into politics’

Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar on July 17 described the remarks of J&K Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain on Kashmir’s mainstream parties as “his personal opinion.”

National Conference (NC) vice president, Omar Abdullah, was more outspoken in asking DGP Swain “to leave politics to politicians.”

“The J&K Police has been an apolitical force from the beginning. We work with impartiality. The statement of the DGP could be his personal opinion. We are a professional force, apolitical and impartial,” ADGP, Law and Order, Mr. Kumar said.

NC vice president Abdullah took exception to DGP Swain’s remarks, in which he suggested mainstream parties in J&K were “hobnobbing with terrorists for political gains.”

“Leave politics to politicians. The DGP sahib is stepping into politics. His job is to improve the situation and control militancy, especially in Jammu. We wanted to hear about that. We cannot oversee law and order or secure borders. We cannot fight militancy, even though we have sacrificed a lot. We can only raise our voices. It’s the DGP’s job to fight militancy,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Mr. Abdullah referred to the deaths of 55 security forces personnel in the past year in militant attacks. He said, “We are compelled to ask what the government is doing. The government claims that militancy is on its last legs, but the ground situation contradicts that,” Mr. Abdullah said.