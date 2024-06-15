NC, PDP slam move to prosecute Arundhati Roy, Showkat under UAPA

Jammu and Kashmir’s parties, including the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday rallied behind author Arundhati Roy and former law professor Sheikh Showkat, a day after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena sanctioned their prosecution under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a 2010 ‘hate speech’ case.

“The invoking of UAPA against Ms. Roy is undemocratic and unnecessary. One can’t stop people from expressing their viewpoints. This country provides a space for all to express themselves. The prosecution, however, will choke the freedom of expression and only reflects erosion of our democratic values,” Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, NC leader and Member of Parliament-elect, said.

The NC spokesman, in a statement, said the party strongly disapproved the prosecution of Ms. Roy and Mr. Showkat. “The use of anti-terror laws to suppress dissent and criminalise speech is deeply concerning. It is essential to uphold the fundamental right of every citizen to free speech as guaranteed by Article 19. It is also imperative to note that this permission has been granted 14 long years after the alleged speech took place. In the intervening years the speech has been all but forgotten and didn’t vitiate the atmosphere in J&K. This prosecution will serve no purpose except perhaps to show that the hardline stance of the BJP/Union Govt won’t change despite the electoral setback they recently faced,” he said.

PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed her shock over the prosecution. “Shocking that Arundhati Roy, world renowned author and a brave woman who has emerged as a powerful voice against fascism has been booked under the draconian UAPA. GOI (Government of India) continues its rampage violating fundamental rights with impunity. Booking a former law professor from Kashmir is also an act of frustration,” Ms. Mufti wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ms. Mufti’s daughter, Iltija Mufti, in a post on X, said, “Arundhati Roy one of India’s finest minds and authors will be prosecuted under UAPA for being an audacious voice who refuses to bend the knee. Equally worrying is that it also includes Dr. Sheikh Showkat, a former Professor of Law from Kashmir. What is becoming of India? Might as well turn this country into an open-air prison.”