NC MLA who was seated during national anthem at Omar Abdullah’s swearing-in ceremony faces inquiry

The J&K Police took cognisance on Thursday (October 17, 2024) of a National Conference (NC) legislator who was allegedly seated while the national anthem was played at the swearing in of the new J&K government on Wednesday in Srinagar. The ruling party legislator cited “medical issues.”

A police spokesman said they took cognisance of an incident where an individual did not stand up during the national anthem. “A preliminary inquiry by a Superintendent of Police-rank officer under Section 173 (3) of the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) has been initiated, and electronic evidence is being analysed for further legal action,” the police said.

The police, however, did not name the NC MLA in the statement.

NC legislator Hilal Akbar Lone, who won from Sonawari constituency in north Kashmir, was allegedly seen seated while the national anthem was played on Wednesday. He claimed to have medical issues.

“I had no intention of insulting the national anthem, and as a legislator, I would never do so. I have sworn by the Indian Constitution. Why should anyone be suspicious? I had valid medical reasons for sitting down. I had a backache and could not have stood for long,” Mr. Lone said.

He said it was no crime to remain seated during the national anthem. “There are Supreme Court observations that it’s no crime to be seated during the national anthem,” he added.

The new government was sworn in by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) on Wednesday.

