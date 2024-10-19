ADVERTISEMENT

National Conference leader Mubarak Gul takes oath as Pro-Tem Speaker of J&K Assembly

Published - October 19, 2024 01:34 pm IST - Srinagar

Mr. Gul was administered the oath of office by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at a function at Raj Bhavan, in presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Ministers and senior officials

PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greets the union territory’s newly appointed Pro-Tem Speaker Mubarak Gul after the latter’s oath ceremony at Raj Bhawan, in Srinagar, Saturday, Oct 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Six-time National Conference (NC) MLA Mubarak Gul took oath as the Pro-Tem Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly in Srinagar on Saturday (October 19, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gul was administered the oath of office by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at a function at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Ministers and senior officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gul, who won Eidgah assembly seat in Srinagar for the sixth time in the recent assembly polls, was appointed the pro-tem speaker on Friday (October 18, 2024).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He will administer oath to the newly elected members of the assembly on Monday (October 21, 2024) at 2 PM.

Mr. Gul served as speaker of the assembly of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir from 2013 to 2015. He was Advisor to Abdullah during his first term as Chief Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US