National Conference leader Mubarak Gul takes oath as Pro-Tem Speaker of J&K Assembly

Mr. Gul was administered the oath of office by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at a function at Raj Bhavan, in presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Ministers and senior officials

Published - October 19, 2024 01:34 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greets the union territory’s newly appointed Pro-Tem Speaker Mubarak Gul after the latter’s oath ceremony at Raj Bhawan, in Srinagar, Saturday, Oct 19, 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greets the union territory’s newly appointed Pro-Tem Speaker Mubarak Gul after the latter’s oath ceremony at Raj Bhawan, in Srinagar, Saturday, Oct 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Six-time National Conference (NC) MLA Mubarak Gul took oath as the Pro-Tem Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly in Srinagar on Saturday (October 19, 2024).

Mr. Gul was administered the oath of office by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at a function at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Ministers and senior officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Mr. Gul, who won Eidgah assembly seat in Srinagar for the sixth time in the recent assembly polls, was appointed the pro-tem speaker on Friday (October 18, 2024).

He will administer oath to the newly elected members of the assembly on Monday (October 21, 2024) at 2 PM.

Mr. Gul served as speaker of the assembly of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir from 2013 to 2015. He was Advisor to Abdullah during his first term as Chief Minister.

