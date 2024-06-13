ADVERTISEMENT

National anthem made compulsory across schools in Jammu and Kashmir

Published - June 13, 2024 03:37 pm IST - Srinagar

Morning assembly in J&K schools will now begin with the National Anthem as per standard protocol

PTI

The J&K School Education Department has directed all schools in the Union Territory to start the morning assembly with the national anthem. Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir has directed all schools in the Union Territory to start the morning assembly with the national anthem.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, through a circular directed all schools to make the morning assembly uniform across the Union Territory.

"Morning assembly should begin with the National Anthem as per standard protocol," the circular, issued on Wednesday, read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department said the morning assemblies have proved to be an invaluable ritual in instilling a sense of unity and discipline among the students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"They (assemblies) serve as platforms to nurture the values of moral integrity, shared community and mental tranquillity. However, it has been observed that such a significant ritual/ tradition is not being carried out uniformly across various schools of JK UT," the circular, which suggested 16 steps for the schools to follow.

The department suggested inviting guest speakers, creating awareness about the environment, and against the drug menace, as some of the steps for schools to include in the morning assemblies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US