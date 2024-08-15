Nalin Prabhat to take over as J&K DGP from October: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday (August 15, 2024) appointed Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Nalin Prabhat as Special Director General (SDG) of the Jammu & Kashmir Police. Mr. Prabhat will take over as Director General of Police (DGP), J&K from October this year.

“Consequent upon joining the AGMUT [Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory] Cadre on inter-cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh Cadre, Sh. Nalin Prabhat, IPS (AP:1992) is hereby posted to Jammu & Kashmir as Special Director General (SDG), Jammu & Kashmir Police with immediate effect and till 30.09.2024,” the MHA’s order said.

The order said Mr. Prabhat has also been appointed as J&K DGP with effect from October 1. He will succeed R.R. Swain (IPS), who will retire upon attaining superannuation on September 30 this year. Mr. Swain was appointed Additional Director General of Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in 2020 in J&K, after the Union government ended J&K’s special status in August 2019. Mr. Swain also held the post of Director General of Police, J&K.

Mr. Prabhat takes up his post in J&K at a time when militancy is posing a major challenge in the wake of stepped up attacks by battle-hardened militants trained in jungle warfare. More than 18 gun battles have been reported in J&K since June this year.

Mr. Prabhat is considered an old hand in insurgency in Kashmir, and earned goodwill within the security forces during his postings to J&K in the past. He has already served as Deputy Inspector General, South Kashmir, Ops Range, and in the Srinagar Sector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He also served as Inspector General, Kashmir, Ops Sector, CRPF. He was commended by a former J&K Chief Minister for tackling militancy in J&K. His work earned him the Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak, and the Police (Special Duty) Medal and Bar in J&K.