Nadda blows poll bugle in J&K, identifies PoK as ‘unfinished agenda’

Blowing poll bugle for upcoming Assembly elections in J&K, BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Saturday said his party will implement its unfinished agendas, including taking back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and establishing a BJP government in Union Territory of J&K.

Commemorating Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary in Jammu, Mr. Nadda referred to his sacrifice and struggle to integrate Kashmir into India and his movement to oppose “do pradhan, do nishan, do samvidhan” (two heads, two symbols and two constitutions) in the country.

Referring to PoK, Mr. Nadda reiterated Mr. Mookerjee’s position on J&K. “Woh Kashmir hamara hai, jo saray ka sara hai [entire Kashmir is ours]. Leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a clean strategy and intention. We will march ahead,” Mr. Nadda said, in a reference to PoK.

He was speaking at the party’s Central Working Committee meeting in Jammu. It was also attended by BJP president Ravinder Raina, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh, Union Minister Jatinder Singh and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, who is also in charge of J&K.

Mr. Nadda enumerated the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Modi in the past 10 years in sectors like education, railways, tourism and roadways in border areas in J&K. “Prior to 2014, people of Jammu would cry discrimination. Tribals, like Gujjars, Bakerwals and Paharis, were discriminated against. Pakistani refugees were denied rights to vote in the Assembly elections and Valmikis were denied domicile certificates. This Assembly election will see tribal leaders walking into Assembly. The Modi government has put an end to discrimination. If Srinagar is witnessing development, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh too are,” Mr. Nadda said.

Mr. Nadda urged party workers and supporters to ensure victory of the BJP in the coming Assembly elections, “so that BJP forms its own government”.

BJP State president Ravinder Raina too asked the attendees to take pledge and oath to “ensure a majority in the next Assembly election”.

“Our pledge is to form the next government on our own and have a BJP Chief Minister,” Mr. Raina said. He said the party was “fully ready for the election”. The party sources said the BJP plans to go ahead alone in J&K and is likely to contest from all seats of Kashmir too.

J&K is likely to witness Assembly election for the first time in 10 years by September this year, as per the directive of the Supreme Court. The BJP is planning to position itself as one which is able to take tough decisions in J&K and is strong enough to establish peace in troubled J&K.

“From terrorism capital, PM Modi has turned Kashmir into a tourism capital. Stone pelting has ended. J&K is on the path of progress and upgraded infrastructure. Gone are the days when soldiers on borders had to wait for messages from the top, as there were clear directions to fire on the enemy till their bullets stop,” Mr. Nadda said.

Mr. Nadda also praised the people for “rejecting the Muftis, the Abdullahs and the Gandhis”. “We saw leaders from ordinary families in J&K winning election in the Lok Sabha polls,” Mr. Nadda said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Raina also highlighted implementation of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional amendments and “bridge ‘Dil and Dilli ki Doori’.” “If there is any pending issue that is getting back PoK,” Mr. Raina said.

Mr. Reddy said the abrogation of Article 370 has resulted in “a positive atmosphere in J&K”. “The party’s support base is going to further strengthen across Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

