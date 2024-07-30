Multiple security meets held in Jammu to keep militants at bay

Multiple security agencies held meetings in Jammu on Monday to draft a counter strategy to militants’ attempts to step up attacks in the region.

A high-level meeting attended by Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain focused on upcoming security arrangements for Independence Day. “The meeting’s emphasis was on maintaining high alertness for peaceful celebration of Independence Day and ongoing Amarnath Yatra,” an official said.

The official said the meeting focused on “fortifying security in Jammu district”. Officials at the meeting gathered inputs from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), intelligence agencies, police, and the civil administration, the official said.

Sources said the security officials also stressed on “inter-agency cooperation, border security, and countering drone threats”.

The Army also reviewed the security situation in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts on Monday.

“A multi-agency security tabletop exercise was conducted at the Samba Military Station. The conference was attended by all stakeholders from security forces and intelligence agencies. The security agencies brainstormed and deliberated on various probable security scenarios and instituted measures to employ the full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities in a synergised manner,” said Lt. Col. Suneel Bartwal, Jammu-based spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence.

He said the successful conduct of this joint exercise demonstrates the commitment of all agencies to ensure safety and security in Jammu region.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Rajouri in the Pir Panjal valley on Monday advised people “to avoid roaming in the forests during night hours”.

“The general public is hereby informed that no person shall visit or roam in the forest areas during late or night hours from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. wearing shawls or blankets etc., without seeking prior permission from concerned Army, police authorities in order to avoid any untoward incidents,” an official order said.

It pointed out that various security agencies often launch search operations in the forest areas during odd hours “in order to combat any anti-national and anti-social activities by miscreants”.

The Jammu region has witnessed around 14 militant attacks in the past two months, which left nine civilians and 10 security personnel dead.

