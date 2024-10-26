ADVERTISEMENT

Mirwaiz welcomes PM Modi’s BRICS remarks, calls for dialogue on Kashmir

Published - October 26, 2024 04:00 am IST - SRINAGAR

The fresh statement of the Mirwaiz came in the wake of a meeting of Hurriyat constituents at the former’s residence in Srinagar, which was for the first time since the removal of special status of J&K back in 2019

The Hindu Bureau

Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on October 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday (October 25, 2024) welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement during the BRICS summit in Russia and reiterated his stand to engage with New Delhi on the Kashmir issue.

“PM Modi ji himself at the BRICS summit spoke about dialogue and diplomacy as the means for settling conflicts and not war. The Hurriyat talked to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee sahib and Manmohan Singh ji. It’s always ready to engage with the current dispensation in New Delhi. There has been too much bloodshed in Kashmir to allow it to continue,” the Mirwaiz, who led the Friday prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, said.

Describing the recent attack on civilians in Ganderbal’s Gagangeer area as “very shocking and disturbing”, the Mirwaiz said: “We hear of killings in the high security area of Gulmarg. These are very serious matters that can escalate and should be investigated.”

The fresh statement of the Mirwaiz came in the wake of a meeting of Hurriyat constituents at the former’s residence in Srinagar. Top Hurriyat leaders, including Professor Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Gani Lone and Masroor Ansari, met the Mirwaiz for the first time since the Centre ended Jammu & Kashmir’s special status in 2019. “It was for the first time after more than five years we met. We also shared our reflections on the changed situation of the past five years within Jammu and Kashmir and the effects of the rapidly changing geopolitical scenario on it,” the Mirwaiz said.

