Mirwaiz Umar Farooq opposes Bill on Waqf Board, terms it ‘cause of concern’

Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday (August 9, 2024) opposed the Centre’s Bill on Waqf Board and termed it “a cause of concern”.

Addressing a Friday congregation at historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar, Mr. Farooq said the Bill introduced by the Government of India in the Parliament seeks to amend the Waqf Act and bring “sweeping changes”. “The Bill aimed to govern and regulate the Waqf Board is causing great anguish and concern to the Muslims in India and naturally in Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir, where most of our mosques, shrines, khanqas [resting places for travellers] come under the Waqf board,” Mr. Farooq, who is also Hurriyat chairman, said.

He said several “controversial provisions” have been proposed in the Bill, including changing the composition of the board. “Non-Muslims will now be made part of the board and a non-Muslim can even be made the CEO of the board, which is direct interference in religious matters. In the proposed Bill, one has to be a Muslim for at least five years to wakf [dedicate] his or her property, which is ridiculous,” the Mirwaiz said.

He also questioned how a District Collector can take a decision in case of dispute on the final status of a Waqf land. “Till the dispute is settled, the land will be deemed to be government land. It’s unacceptable,” he added.

“It also wants to remove the concept of ‘waqf by use’. Hundreds of waqf mosques are centuries old and some don’t have documents to prove it, will all those be deemed to be on government land?” he said.

The Mirwaiz also accused the government of “persisting in its agenda to disempower Muslims and use them as polarising agents for electoral purposes”.

“As Muslims we need to remain alert to these tactics and to safeguard our interests as much as we can. If the government goes ahead with these discriminatory laws it will be resisted by the Muslims of J&K,” the Mirwaiz said.

He said the Bill was being closely monitored. “We will take it up in the next Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema [MMU] meeting,” he added.

