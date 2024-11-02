ADVERTISEMENT

Two militants killed in Anantnag encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Updated - November 02, 2024 01:28 pm IST - Srinagar

Two militants — one foreigner, one local — killed in Anantnag encounter; another encounter is underway in the Khanyar area of Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau

The encounter broke out near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area of the south Kashmir district. File (Representational image) | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

According to the Army, a joint operation was launched on Saturday (November 2, 2024) in Halkan Gali, Anantnag.

“Suspicious movement was observed and hiding terrorists were challenged by vigilant troops. Terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on their own column. Own troops effectively retaliated, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists,” the Army said.

“The operation is in progress,” the Army said.

Two non-locals injured after being shot at in Kashmir

“Of the two militants killed, one was a foreigner and the other a local. Their group affiliation was yet to be ascertained,” the officials said.

The operation is underway and further details were awaited, they said.

Another encounter is underway in the Khanyar area of Srinagar. So far, there are no reports of any casualties on either side, according to officials.

(With inputs from PTI)

