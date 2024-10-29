Militant killed in ongoing operation in Jammu’s Sunderbani Sector: Army

One militant was killed as security forces foiled a militant attack in Jammu’s Sunderbani Sector on Monday after a group of militants targeted an ambulance of the Army around 7 a.m.

“Terrorists fired upon a convoy near Asan, Sunderbani Sector, targeting Army vehicles in the morning. A swift retaliation by own troops ensured foiling of the attempt, ensuring no injuries. The area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched,” a Jammu-based Army spokesperson said.

The group of militants, believed to be two to three individuals, was forced to flee towards a forest area here. Security forces suspect that the militants are a freshly infiltrated group, which managed to cross the Line of Control, just two km away from the encounter site. A special team of NSG commandos joined the security forces to neutralise the militants. Officials said BMP-II, an infantry combat vehicle, also known as APC ‘Sarath’, had been deployed at the encounter site.

“In the ongoing operation, one terrorist has been neutralised and war-like stores have been recovered thus far,” the Army said.

Meanwhile, the Army said Phantom, a trained dog, also died in the operation after it “drew enemy fire and sustained fatal injuries”.

This is the fourth time militants have carried out an attack in J&K this month. Earlier, militant attacks left 10 civilians and two soldiers dead in three attacks in the Kashmir valley.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the functioning of the security grid and directed all concerned officials to take pre-emptive action with respect to terror threats.

“We must safeguard peace and the pace of development. At the same time, strongest possible actions need to be taken against terrorists and those providing support, safe haven or any assistance to terrorists. Our aim is to ensure socio-economic development and to promote a sense of security among the people,” the L-G said.