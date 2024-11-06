ADVERTISEMENT

One militant killed in ongoing anti-militancy operations in Bandipora, Kupwara districts: Army

Updated - November 06, 2024 11:38 am IST - Srinagar

Security forces eliminate militants in Bandipora and Kupwara, with six militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir since October 28

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

BSF personnel keep vigil along the Line of Control (LoC), in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara. File (representational image) | Photo Credit: PTI

One militant has been killed and another group of militants trapped as security forces launch two major anti-militancy operations in north Kashmir’s Bandipora and Kupwara districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Army spokesman said security forces eliminated one terrorist in the ongoing operation in Bandipora. The security forces had engaged hiding terrorists in a fierce firefight on Monday (November 4, 2024) afternoon in Kaitsan forest of Bandipora.

Related Stories

In another anti-militancy operation, a contact was established with hiding militants in Kupwara’s Lolab area.

“On November 5, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched in Margi, Lolab, Kupwara. A contact was established, and firefight ensued,” the Army said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Since October 28, the Army has killed six militants in three operations across J&K.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US