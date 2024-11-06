GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One militant killed in ongoing anti-militancy operations in Bandipora, Kupwara districts: Army

Security forces eliminate militants in Bandipora and Kupwara, with six militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir since October 28

Updated - November 06, 2024 11:03 am IST - Srinagar

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
BSF personnel keep vigil along the Line of Control (LoC), in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara. File (representational image)

BSF personnel keep vigil along the Line of Control (LoC), in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara. File (representational image) | Photo Credit: PTI

One militant has been killed and another group of militants trapped as security forces launch two major anti-militancy operations in north Kashmir’s Bandipora and Kupwara districts.

An Army spokesman said security forces eliminated one terrorist in the ongoing operation in Bandipora. The security forces had engaged hiding terrorists in a fierce firefight on Monday (November 4, 2024) afternoon in Kaitsan forest of Bandipora.

In another anti-militancy operation, a contact was established with hiding militants in Kupwara’s Lolab area.

“On November 5, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched in Margi, Lolab, Kupwara. A contact was established, and firefight ensued,” the Army said.

Since October 28, the Army has killed six militants in three operations across J&K.

Published - November 06, 2024 10:56 am IST

Jammu and Kashmir / terrorism (crime)

