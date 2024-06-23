Militant killed close to LoC in Kashmir’s Uri area: Army

One militant was killed in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on June 23.

“One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation that was launched on June 22 in the Uri Sector. Operations are continuing,” an Army spokesman said.

The Army established contact with a group of freshly infiltrated militants near the Line of Control in Baramulla district’s Uri Sector on Saturday.

An official said the group of militants was spotted in the Bajrang-Uri sector. The group was engaged in a firefight in the anti-militancy operation, which was launched following “inputs about the presence of some infiltrating terrorists” in the area.

North Kashmir has seen three major anti-militancy operations since June 19, which left three militants dead.

