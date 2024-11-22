Mehbooba Mufti asks J&K govt to take swift action against Army staff behind ill-treatment of civilians

Peoples' Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday (November 22, 2024) urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to take swift action against Army personnel responsible for the alleged ill-treatment of civilians during anti-terror operations in Kishtwar district.

It has been alleged that some soldiers beat up five civilians, resulting in injuries to them during anti-terror operations in the Mughal Maidan area on November 20.

Taking note of the allegation, the Army launched a probe into the matter.

"Allegations of severe torture have emerged from Kishtwar, taking us back to the disturbing events that took place in Bafliaz Surankote earlier this year," Mehbooba Mufti said in a post on X.

"Sajad Ahmad, Abdul Kabir, Mushtaq Ahmad, and Mehraj-ud-Din, all from Kuath village, were summoned to the Army camp for questioning where they were allegedly subjected to extreme physical torture," she claimed.

The PDP chief also claimed that the victims were "severely injured and unable to walk". They had to be carried to a hospital, she alleged.

"Urge the Union Territory government to take swift action against those involved to ensure accountability and to prevent such heinous human rights violations from recurring," the former chief minister added.

Later, in a statement issued by the party, the PDP chief urged the Union Territory government to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident and hold those responsible to account.

"She emphasized the need for urgent measures to ensure the safety and dignity of civilians, stressing that such violations erode public trust in institutions and aggravate the alienation of the people," the statement said.

Mufti called upon the country's civil society and citizen groups to monitor the situation closely and ensure that justice is served.

She reiterated her party's commitment to standing against "any form of injustice" and safeguarding the rights of Jammu and Kashmir's people.