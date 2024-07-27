Mehbooba asks Centre to form cross-LoC advisory committee ‘to discuss pertinent issues’

Former J&K Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on July 27 asked the Centre to work towards constituting a cross-Line of Control (LoC) advisory committee between J&K and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

“Home Minister Amit Shah keeps talking about bringing back that part of Kashmir (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir). Till the time you bring that part back, form a committee of the representatives of this Kashmir and that Kashmir, and bring us together. We will sit together twice a year and discuss the issues we face,” Ms. Mufti said.

She was addressing party workers in Srinagar on the 25th foundation day of the party.

Pitching for opening the roads of J&K to Central Asia, Ms. Mufti said the iron hand policy has failed to achieve anything in Kashmir and there was a need for dialogue and regional connectivity. “Mr. Shah should put his ego aside and facilitate a meeting of representatives of the people from both sides. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee did the same in his tenure,” Ms. Mufti said.

She asked the Union Home Minister to spell out the achievements made by adopting an iron-hand policy in J&K. “What has been achieved by imprisoning and suppressing people in Kashmir? Even (PDP leader) Waheed Para, who was jailed on terrorism charges, received 200,000 votes. The government thinks it has eliminated the PDP, but look at the turnout for this PDP foundation day. PDP is not finished and remember this,” Ms. Mufti said.

She also criticised the Centre over the spurt in militancy in J&K. “Foreign militants infiltrate into Jammu, kill, and then leave. What are you doing? BJP is busy dominating our schools, institutions, and universities,” Ms. Mufti said.

She said no one was happy in J&K and Ladakh after August 5, 2019. “People of Ladakh are crying for their rights. People of Jammu are beating their chests. Jammu, which was the hub of the economy, is weeping. There’s no need to even mention Kashmir,” Ms. Mufti said.

On the recent statement by leaders of banned Jamaat-e-Islami to contest elections, Ms. Mufti said she was happy by the decision. “The only agenda of [PDP founder] Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue. Those political parties that have emerged recently have been defeated by the people and are now nowhere to be seen,” she added.