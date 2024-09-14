ADVERTISEMENT

Massive landslide affects connectivity on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway

Updated - September 14, 2024 12:16 pm IST - Rajouri

Connectivity to the Bhata Dhurian village has been affected due to the landslide

Visual of the landslide that hit Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway. | Photo Credit: PTI

A massive landslide hit the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway on Saturday (September 14, 2024) leading to the suspension of vehicular traffic. According to PTI, connectivity to the Bhata Dhurian village has been affected.

Landslide hits Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway
According to official sources, road-widening work was under way when debris, including big boulders, fell on the road resulting in its complete closure. However, restoration work has begun to assist the hundreds of stranded vehicles.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

