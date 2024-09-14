Massive landslide affects connectivity on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway

A massive landslide hit the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway on Saturday (September 14, 2024) leading to the suspension of vehicular traffic. According to PTI, connectivity to the Bhata Dhurian village has been affected.

Landslide hits Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway | Video Credit: PTI

According to official sources, road-widening work was under way when debris, including big boulders, fell on the road resulting in its complete closure. However, restoration work has begun to assist the hundreds of stranded vehicles.

