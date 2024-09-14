GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Massive landslide affects connectivity on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway

Connectivity to the Bhata Dhurian village has been affected due to the landslide

Updated - September 14, 2024 11:48 am IST - Rajouri

PTI
Visual of the landslide that hit Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway.

Visual of the landslide that hit Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway. | Photo Credit: PTI

A massive landslide hit the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway on Saturday (September 14, 2024) leading to the suspension of vehicular traffic. According to PTI, connectivity to the Bhata Dhurian village has been affected.

According to official sources, road-widening work was under way when debris, including big boulders, fell on the road resulting in its complete closure. However, restoration work has begun to assist the hundreds of stranded vehicles.

Published - September 14, 2024 11:41 am IST

