LS poll: Azad to contest from Anantnag seat, take on NC, PDP

April 02, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former J&K Chief Minister and the Democratic Progressive Alliance Party (DPAP) chairman, will contest from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in Kashmir.

“The party has decided to field Ghulam Nabi Azad as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat,” DPAP leader Taj Mohiuddin said.

The announcement came a day after the National Conference (NC) decided to field Mian Altaf, who holds a sway among the Gujjar population, from the seat.

The decision of Mr. Azad, a former Congress leader who hails from the Udhampur-Doda constituency, to contest from the south Kashmir will pose a challenge to Mr. Altaf. So far, only two parties have nominated candidates for the seat.

The BJP also sees the seat as an opportunity to increase its tally in J&K from two. The Centre has already granted reservation to Paharis despite opposition and the BJP hopes to capitalise it. Paharis include upper caste Muslims and Hindus, and constitute a sizable section in the constituency.

Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sees the seat as a bastion. Ms. Mufti had won from it in the past. The PDP has not made it clear if the party will field a candidate but there is every likelihood that the party will nominate a strong candidate from the constituency. The Congress is unlikely to field any contestant as a part of INDIA bloc negotiation with the NC and the PDP.

Anantnag-Rajouri is the only seat in J&K with an electorate fragmented on the basis of religion, caste, region and language. It is home to people who speak Kashmiri, Pahari and Gojri, and hail from two different valleys of the Pir Panjal and Kashmir. Historically, there has been a major divide between Gujjars and Paharis, and the seat also has a sizable Hindu population. The fragmented electorate only increases the winning chances of all the parties, including the BJP.

