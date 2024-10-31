Locals must have first right on land, employment, resources: Omar Abdullah

Pledging to fight for the “dignity of people”, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said locals should have the first right on land, employment and resources.

“If we can’t live with dignity, and our identity lacks value and honour, then all of this (issues) holds no real meaning. I want to assure you that we will fight for all that matters, but my first priority is to restore our dignity. We should have the first right to our land, our employment, and our resources. Only then can we truly say that this country respects our honour and dignity,” Mr. Abdullah said.

His remarks came during a meeting with civil society groups representing trade, tourism, education, industry, health, transport etc. After listening to the issues raised by the participants, Mr. Abdullah said, “In our home, on our own land, don’t we have the right to live with dignity? Should we accept a life of humiliation and harassment wherever we go?”.

Regular contact

He said establishing a regular contact with the civil society was essential. “For the last six years, we had no democratic set-up here; there was a gap, and it was bound to create a disconnect,” Mr. Abdullah said, in a reference to the Central rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said people value democratic governments because “they bridge the relationship between the government and the people”. “Officers cannot replace the work of MLAs, sarpanches, or ministers. Now that a democratic set-up is in place, I reiterate that this government belongs to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We are here to serve you, not for our luxuries,” Mr. Abdullah added.

Referring to the union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Minister said, “The current arrangement is temporary, and I am confident we will regain our statehood. The challenges will be addressed.”

He said everyone desires a peaceful, conducive environment in Kashmir. “But I believe true peace requires partnership. It shouldn’t be an enforced calm, but one borne out of the will of the people so that they can live their lives peacefully.”

Freedom of speech

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of strengthening democratic institutions and preserving freedom of speech and said our institutions need to be strengthened.

“Without freedom of speech, there is no real democracy. I know my colleagues and I might often be the first targets of this freedom, but that is the essence of democracy. Press, judiciary, bar associations, labour unions, and other organisations must be strengthened, creating an environment of peace and mutual respect,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Referring to his recent meetings, Mr. Abdullah said he had received “assurances from the Prime Minister and other ministers that the Central government will support whatever is beneficial for Jammu and Kashmir’s progress”.

“While we must strive to stand on our own, we need support and guidance during this transitional phase, and together, we will reach our goal,” he said.

The Chief Minister called for collective efforts to tackle drug addiction. “Drug addiction is a grave issue that threatens to hollow us from within. The government will play its part, but civil society, religious institutions, and leaders must also step up. I earnestly seek your cooperation in saving our youth from this menace. We must strengthen drug rehabilitation efforts and work together to prevent this blight from taking root.”

