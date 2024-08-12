ADVERTISEMENT

J&K encounter: Kokernag Operation in Anantnag enters 3rd day, more forces deployed

Updated - August 12, 2024 11:50 am IST

Published - August 12, 2024 11:24 am IST - Anantnag (J&K)

At least two soldiers and a civilian were killed during a gunfight between the terrorists and the security forces in Anantnag on Saturday (August 10, 2024)

ANI

Security personnel stand guard near the encounter site at Kulgam in Anantnag on August 11. Two Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists. | Photo Credit: ANI

The search operations by security forces in Kokernag, in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag District, continued for the third consecutive day on Monday (August 12, 2024).

The officials said that more forces were rushed to the site in order to intensify the search operations. The operations are underway in the Ahlan Gadole forest area of Kokernag.

Earlier, IGP Kashmir Zone V.K. Birdi said that the security forces had information regarding the movement of terrorists in the upper reaches. “A search operation was being conducted in the Gagar-Mandu area. Security forces spotted the movement of terrorists and there was an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists,” IGP Birdi told reporters.

Earlier on August 11, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the higher reaches of Basantgarh in Udhampur district on Sunday evening, officials said.

As per officials, another encounter broke out during a joint operation launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in the general area of Kokernag in Anantnag. Havildar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma laid down their lives in the line of duty in Anantnag.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Indian Army paid tribute to Havildar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma, who lost their lives during the encounter on Saturday.

