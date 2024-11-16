Kharge, Karra have no right to misinterpret J&K Assembly resolution: NC leader

Top Congress leadership’s remarks on the recent resolution passed by the J&K Assembly on Friday (November 15, 2024) drove a wedge with coalition partner National Conference (NC) in Srinagar, with NC leader and Member of Parliament Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi warning against “misinterpreting the resolution”.

“No INC (Indian National Congress) president or JKPCC (J&K Pradesh Congress Committee) president has a right to misinterpret the resolution passed by the J&K Legislative Assembly in the last session. The purpose of that resolution is to express the people’s disapproval of all the amendments and unconstitutional abrogation of the guaranteed (Special) Status of J&K from the year 1953 to 2019,” Mr. Mehdi said.

The J&K Assembly on November 6 passed a resolution with a voice vote, which “reaffirmed the importance of the special and constitutional guarantees, safeguarding the identity, culture and rights of the people of J&K and expressed concern over the unilateral removal.” It also called upon the Government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives for restoration of special status.

“This resolution calls for the return or all the guarantees in their original shape and form as was operational before 1953 including Article 370 and 35A. Let alone JKPCC or any other entity. Even if anyone from within NC tries to misinterpret the resolution otherwise, and against the wishes of the people, will be rejected and pushed by the people to a corner of irrelevance as the allies of BJP were in the last election,” Mr. Mehdi said.

The stern statement from the NC’s MP comes just a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge countered the BJP’s accusations over Article 370 in Maharashtra. Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks, Mr. Kharge said, “Mr. Shah claims the Congress wants to bring back Article 370, but who in Congress has ever stated this?”.

J&K PCC president Tariq Hamid Karra on Friday (November 15, 2024) seconded Mr. Kharge’s position on Article 370 and resolution. “The demand for restoration of Article 370 was not raised in the resolution passed by the J&K Assembly nor mentioned. We have already said that the only thing left to demand after the Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 is Statehood,” Mr. Karra said.

The NC-Congress fought election together in J&K and managed to win 49 seats out of 90. The Congress only managed to win six seats and none has joined the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.