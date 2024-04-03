GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gangster, police officer killed in Kathua shoot out in J&K

Police Sub-Inspector, Deepak Sharma, also sustained grave injuries in the exchange of fire

April 03, 2024 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau

A police officer and a gangster were killed in a shootout in Jammu’s Kathua district on April 3.

Officials said an encounter between the police and the gangster broke out within the premises of the Government Medical College, Kathua, during a chase.

The ganster was being chased by a team of police from Ramgarh area of Samba District following a tip-off about the movement of the gang.

The gangsters drove into the premises of the medical college and exchanged fire in the hospital’s corridors.

One member of the Shunoo group, identified as Vasudev himself, died in the shoot out and another was injured.

Police Sub-Inspector, Deepak Sharma, also sustained grave injuries in the exchange of fire. He succumbed to his injuries later, officials said.

Hailing the “bravery and unwavering courage” of the police officer, DGP, J&K R.R. Swain said, “The supreme sacrifice of PSI Deepak Sharma will forever be remembered by the nation and particularly by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K Police stands united in support of the martyr’s family, whose commitment and valour will continue to motivate us.”

Jammu and Kashmir / police

