Kashmir’s first-ever international marathon attracts 1,700 athletes, CM Omar Abdullah completes half marathon

Kashmir earned another distinction on Sunday (October 20, 2024) when more than 1,700runners from across the country and 12 foreign nations participated in the first-ever international marathon in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah joined the athletes and completed a 21-km half marathon with them. The event was flagged off at 6:20 a.m. from Srinagar’s Polo View area. Fifty nine international athletes had registered for the marathon. In all, at least 469 had registered for 42-km full marathon and 666 for the half marathon. Officials said runners from Kenya, Denmark, Norway and UAE etc. participated in the event.

The first prize for the full marathon was a cash reward of ₹25 lakh, followed by ₹20 lakh (2nd), ₹18 lakh (3rd), ₹15 lakh (4th), and ₹12 lakh (5th prize) for both men and women. For the half marathon, the cash rewards ranged from ₹3 lakh to ₹15 lakh.

The athletes ran along the scenic Dal Lake with Zabarwan mountain in the backdrop, crossing multiple Mughal gardens on the way before reaching the Dargah Hazratbal shrine.

Mr. Abdullah, who completed the half marathon, said he had never run more than 13 km in his life. “Today I just kept going, propelled by the enthusiasm of other amateur runners like myself. No proper training, no running plan, no nutrition. Picked up a banana and a couple of khajoor along the way. The best part was running past my home with family and others out to cheer me on,” the Chief Minister said.

He said participants of this groundbreaking event included long-distance runners from India, Asian gold medallists and top runners from Europe and Africa. “Their presence truly exemplifies our preparedness to host international competitions and highlight our distinctive culture,” he said.

Mr. Abdullah said the athletes would play a crucial role in promoting J&K’s rich heritage, exquisite handicrafts and renowned cuisine around the world. “This event not only showcases our sporting prowess but also serves as a platform to celebrate the beauty and diversity of Kashmir,” he said.

J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha felicitated the winners. Terming the occasion as another historic moment for J&K, the Lt. Governor expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister’s decisive leadership and restoration of peace and normalcy in J&K has ensured people can enjoy international cricket matches, Formula-4 races and feel proud by hosting global events like G20 Summit and International Yoga Day,” Mr. Sinha said.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who had also registered for the marathon, praised the hospitality and scenic beauty of J&K. “I am confident that in the coming days, it (Kashmir) will become the number one global spot for international events like marathons. Efforts will surely be made to bring more films to Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Shetty said.

