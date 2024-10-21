GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kashmir terror attack: Pakistan still trying to kill innocent people to disrupt peace, says L-G Manoj Sinha

L-G Sinha assured the families of security personnel killed on duty that their education, health, insurance cover and other things would be taken care of

Published - October 21, 2024 01:16 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha visits a labourer who suffered injuries in a terrorist attack in J&K’s Ganderbal on Sunday, at a hospital in Srinagar, on October 21, 2024.

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha visits a labourer who suffered injuries in a terrorist attack in J&K’s Ganderbal on Sunday, at a hospital in Srinagar, on October 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after seven persons were killed in a terror attack in Ganderbal, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday (October 21, 2024) said Pakistan was still trying to kill innocent people and disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the Police Martyrs' Day function in Srinagar, Mr. Sinha asked the police to investigate the Ganderbal terror attack so that justice is done for the victims and their families.

On Sunday, a doctor from Kashmir and six non-local labourers were killed while five people sustained injuries in the terror attack at an under-construction tunnel at Gund in Ganderbal district.

"We won't forget yesterday's dastardly attack," Mr. Sinha said.

The L-G said there was still a threat from the "neighbouring country". "It's still trying to kill innocent people in this region and to destabilise peace here," he added.

Mr. Sinha said there was a need to stop drug smuggling and improve counter-insurgency operations.

"We need to stop drug smuggling here. We need to be aware of possible threats. We need to improve counter-insurgency operations," he said.

The J-K L-G said while innocents should be protected, the guilty should not be spared.

The L-G paid tributes to those killed in the line of duty and said their sacrifices will be remembered forever.

"Our forces have put up a brave fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and to honour them, 'Balidan Stambh' was built. Their sacrifices are supreme," he said.

Since 2021, Jammu accounts for 40% of killings of security personnel in J&K

Mr. Sinha assured the families of security personnel killed on duty that their education, health, insurance cover and other things would be taken care of. "We are with them for their bright future".

He said people should respect the sacrifices of the forces as no nation can develop if it is not secure. "Whenever any incident happens, police have to bear the brunt. So I request people to respect the sacrifices of our forces and encourage them," he said.

"We should salute them because forces are neither Hindus or Muslims or Sikhs. For the peace in the region, I request the people of Jammu and Kashmir to equally participate in this growth process," he added.

