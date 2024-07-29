GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kashmir records highest July temperatures in 25 years amid heat wave

The Met has forecast spell of rain at isolated places of Kashmir valley over the years next 24 hours

Updated - July 29, 2024 07:49 am IST

Published - July 29, 2024 07:38 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Kashmiri ice cream vendors attend customers on a hot summer evening in Srinagar on July 28, 2024.

Kashmiri ice cream vendors attend customers on a hot summer evening in Srinagar on July 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Kashmir has been reeling under an intense heat wave with several places in the valley recording their highest July temperature in 25 years on July 28.

Also Read: Why is north and central India facing a severe heatwave? | Explained

According to the meteorological office in Srinagar, Srinagar city recorded a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. This was hottest July day since July 9, 1999 when the mercury had settled at 37 degrees Celsius.

The hottest July day in Srinagar was recorded on July 10, 1946 with mercury rising to 38.3 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund and Kokernag towns in south Kashmir also recorded their hottest July day on Sunday.

Qazigund noted a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, beating the previous high of 34.5 degrees Celsius recorded on July 11, 1988.

In Kokernag, the mercury rose to 34.1 degrees Celsius, against the previous or 33.3 degrees Celsius recorded on July 3 this year.

The mercury in this south Kashmir town had touched 33 degrees only once earlier on July 8, 1993.

The Met has forecast spell of rain at isolated places of Kashmir valley over the years next 24 hours, which is expected to bring down the mercury.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / heatwave / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.