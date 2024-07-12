ADVERTISEMENT

Joint search operation launched in Jammu following reports of suspicious movement

Published - July 12, 2024 02:03 pm IST - Jammu

The forces are on high alert and have asked people to share any details of suspected movements in their areas

PTI

Security personnel conduct a search operation following reports of suspicious movement of three people during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, in Gurha Pattan area of Kanachak sector, in Jammu district, Friday, July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces launched a search operation in the border belt of Jammu district on July 12 after information was received about suspicious movement in the area, officials said.

A joint search operation was launched by Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Guda Patan and Kana Chak areas near the Chenab river in the Akhnoor border belt this morning after some people informed police about the suspicious movement of three persons in the area, the officials said.

The security forces have scanned agricultural fields, villages and adjoining scattered habitation, they said.

The operation is underway.

