GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Joint search operation launched in Jammu following reports of suspicious movement

The forces are on high alert and have asked people to share any details of suspected movements in their areas

Published - July 12, 2024 02:03 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Security personnel conduct a search operation following reports of suspicious movement of three people during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, in Gurha Pattan area of Kanachak sector, in Jammu district, Friday, July 12, 2024.

Security personnel conduct a search operation following reports of suspicious movement of three people during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, in Gurha Pattan area of Kanachak sector, in Jammu district, Friday, July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces launched a search operation in the border belt of Jammu district on July 12 after information was received about suspicious movement in the area, officials said.

The forces are on high alert and have asked people to share any details of suspected movements in their areas.

A joint search operation was launched by Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Guda Patan and Kana Chak areas near the Chenab river in the Akhnoor border belt this morning after some people informed police about the suspicious movement of three persons in the area, the officials said.

The security forces have scanned agricultural fields, villages and adjoining scattered habitation, they said.

The operation is underway.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Jammu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.