J&K transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot, says Amit Shah

Updated - September 06, 2024 12:51 pm IST - New Delhi

Heading to the poll-bound Union Territory, Mr. Shah also said that during his two-day visit, he will launch the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) and interact with the party workers at a 'Karyakarta Sammelan'

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (September 6, 2024) said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new era of peace and development under the Narendra Modi government and the region has transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot.

Heading to the poll-bound Union Territory, Mr. Shah also said that during his two-day visit, he will launch the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) and interact with the party workers at a 'Karyakarta Sammelan'.

"J&K is witnessing a new era of peace and development under the Modi government. The region has transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot, with an increase in educational and economic activities," he wrote on X.

Mr. Shah will launch the BJP's poll campaign and release its manifesto during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Friday.

