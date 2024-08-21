ADVERTISEMENT

J&K terror funding case: Delhi court seeks NIA's response on Engineer Rashid's bail plea

Published - August 21, 2024 12:14 pm IST - New Delhi

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, was arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case

PTI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) allows Jailed Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rashid to take oath as a Member of the Lok Sabha on July 5. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has sought the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA’s) response on an application filed by jailed Kashmiri parliamentarian Rashid Engineer seeking regular bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, was arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. He defeated former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in Baramulla in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Out on parole, Amritpal Singh, Engineer Rashid take oath as Lok Sabha members

Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh issued notice to the NIA on August 20 and directed it to file its response by August 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court had earlier granted Mr. Rashid custody parole to take the oath of office on July 5.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the alleged terror funding case. He is at present lodged in Tihar jail.

The former MLA’s name cropped up during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested by the NIA for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Valley.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against several individuals, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in the case.

Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US