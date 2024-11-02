GIFT a SubscriptionGift
J&K terror attacks: ‘Not an issue of security lapses, security forces giving befitting reply,’ says Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasising reduced attacks and strong security response

Updated - November 02, 2024 03:17 pm IST - Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)

ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Terming the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir as “unfortunate”, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (November 2, 2024) there is no security lapse, adding that security forces are giving befitting reply to the terrorists.

Also read: Two militants killed in Anantnag encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Mr. Singh claimed that the number of attacks taking place in the valley have been reduced compared to the earlier times.

Speaking to reporters in U.P.’s Kanpur, Mr. Singh said, “This is not an issue of security lapses. Compared to earlier times, attacks have been reduced. Our security forces are on alert, such a situation will come that from there [J&K] terror activities will be fully wiped out and J&K will develop fast.”

Akhnoor encounter: All three trapped militants killed in Jammu, says Army

“The attacks that happened were unfortunate, our security forces are giving befitting reply also, so many terrorists have been killed,” he said.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar’s Khanyar area of Jammu and Kashmir. The officials on Saturday (Nov. 2) said that, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday (Nov. 1).

Indian Army dog Phantom killed in Jammu anti-terror operation

“A cordon and search operation in Khanyar area of district Srinagar has resulted in an exchange of fire. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

On Friday (Nov. 1), terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Mazhama, in the Magam area of Budgam district. After the incident security forces cordoned off the whole area to nab the attackers.

Two jawans, two Army porters injured in militant attack in J&K’s Baramulla

“Terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Mazhama, in the Magam area of Budgam district. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable. The whole area was cordoned off by the security forces to nab the attackers,” Official sources said.

On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.

On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.

Published - November 02, 2024 03:11 pm IST

