ADVERTISEMENT

J&K terror attack: Mehbooba Mufti says exodus of non-local labourers will send bad message

Updated - October 22, 2024 06:10 pm IST - Srinagar

After the barbaric attack at Sonamarg, the local admin is pressurising non local labourers to leave the valley immediately, but asking them to leave in this manner is not a solution, said PDP president Mehbooba Mufti

PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. File | Photo Credit: ANI

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) asked LG Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to prevent exodus of non-local labourers from the Gagangir construction site where seven persons were killed in a terror attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

"After the barbaric attack at Sonamarg there are reports that the local admin is pressurising non local labourers to leave the valley immediately.While I understand their obvious sense of panic but asking them to leave in this manner is not a solution," she said in a post on X.

The former Chief Minister said the leaving of workers will create more difficulties and send a negative message to the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kashmir will not become Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah after J&K terror attack

"(It) Will only create more difficulties & sends a very bad message to the country. J&K recently witnessed peaceful terror free elections & this knee jerk reaction will only prove otherwise," she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The PDP president said the move can also lead to outrage against Kashmiris working or studying in other parts of the country.

"Might also cause outrage against Kashmiris working & studying in other states. Request Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah & LG @manojsinha_ ji to intervene & at least give them enough time," she added.

A doctor and six labourers were gunned down by terrorists at a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway on Sunday (October 20, 2024) evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US