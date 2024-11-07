 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

J&K special status restoration: BJP’s Smriti Irani asks if Congress stands for ‘terrorism and against J&K’s development’

BJP members continued to protest in the J&K Assembly against the resolution and three party MLAs were marshalled out on the directions of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather

Updated - November 07, 2024 03:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister Smriti Irani. File

Union Minister Smriti Irani. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on Thursday (November 7, 2024) came down heavily on the Congress over the passage of a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly seeking restoration of special status and asked the party leadership if it stands for terrorism.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, senior party leader Smriti Irani also asked if the Congress-led “INDI Alliance” stands against the “economic and constitutional interests” of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the rights that the tribals, Dalits, OBCs, women and children received after revocation of Article 370.

J&K Assembly proceedings adjourned for the day after uproar over special status resolution

“What they seek is special status for themselves, not the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

The BJP is up in arms against the Omar Abdullah Government after the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) passed the resolution asking the Centre to hold dialogue with elected representatives for the restoration of special status of the erstwhile State.

Restoration of special status: Parties term J&K Assembly resolution half-hearted; PDP set to propose amendments

The Congress is not part of the Jammu and Kashmir Government despite fighting the polls in alliance with the National Conference. BJP members continued to protest in the J&K Assembly on Thursday (November 7, 2024) against the resolution and three party MLAs were marshalled out on the directions of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

Reacting to the developments, Ms. Irani said, “Today, I stand as an Indian citizen outraged at the attempt by the Congress-led INDI alliance to bring to the floor of the House a resolution that stands against the Indian Constitution and opinion of the SC of India.”

Won't allow J&K Assembly to function until resolution on Article 370 withdrawn: BJP

“I am today joined in my outrage by the people of India and the ‘karyakartas’ of the BJP,” she added.

Ms. Irani said the resolution passed by the “INDI Alliance led by the Congress” brings to the fore many questions.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, amid uproar, passes resolution seeking restoration of special status

“The Congress leadership, particularly the Gandhi family, needs to answer: do they stand for terrorism and stand against the development of Jammu and Kashmir? Do they stand for the breaking of India rather than stand and abide by the Constitution,” she asked.

“The question that the Congress-led leadership has to answer, particularly in the States of Jharkhand and Maharashtra, is: do they stand against the valour of the citizens who donned uniforms in the Indian armed forces to protect us better?” she added.

Published - November 07, 2024 03:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / state politics / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / Article 370 / constitution / democracy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.