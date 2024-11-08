J&K special status resolution: BJP MLAs hold mock Assembly after ruckus continues for third day

Opposition BJP on Friday (November 8, 2024) held a mock session in the lawns of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after half of its members were marshalled out while the other half staged a walk out of the House to protest against the special status resolution.

The BJP MLAs assembled on the Assembly lawns and staged a mock assembly in which they described the House resolution on the restoration of special status as “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.

BJP leaders said the mock assembly was to protest against the National Conference (NC), which has “hijacked the House”.

“The House is hijacked by the NC. We won’t allow this to happen. A constitutional crisis has been brought about by the NC. They have violated the rules,” BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said.

Earlier in the day, 12 BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the House after they protested against the resolution, while 11 party MLAs later walked out of the House.

There are 28 BJP MLAs in the House whose strength is 88 at present.

