 />
J&K special status resolution: BJP MLAs hold mock Assembly after ruckus continues for third day

BJP stages mock assembly in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly lawns to protest special status resolution by NC

Updated - November 08, 2024 02:06 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
BJP MLA tear a banner on the restoration of Article 370 displayed by Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) MLA and brother of Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, during the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session in Srinagar on Thursday.

BJP MLA tear a banner on the restoration of Article 370 displayed by Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) MLA and brother of Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, during the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session in Srinagar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Opposition BJP on Friday (November 8, 2024) held a mock session in the lawns of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after half of its members were marshalled out while the other half staged a walk out of the House to protest against the special status resolution.

The BJP MLAs assembled on the Assembly lawns and staged a mock assembly in which they described the House resolution on the restoration of special status as “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.

BJP leaders said the mock assembly was to protest against the National Conference (NC), which has “hijacked the House”.

“The House is hijacked by the NC. We won’t allow this to happen. A constitutional crisis has been brought about by the NC. They have violated the rules,” BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said.

Earlier in the day, 12 BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the House after they protested against the resolution, while 11 party MLAs later walked out of the House.

There are 28 BJP MLAs in the House whose strength is 88 at present.

Published - November 08, 2024 02:01 pm IST

