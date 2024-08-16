J&K parties welcome Assembly polls, regret delay in Statehood

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to hold the first-ever Assembly election in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) was widely welcomed by the political parties on Friday (Augugst 16). However, the leaders regretted the Centre’s delay in restoring Statehood ahead of the polls.

“People of J&K have been waiting for this day for a long time. Better late than never. Our party was prepared for the elections. People will come out and use their votes in the right direction. The ECI should ensure the security of mainstream political parties, especially those opposed to the BJP,” former Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said.

Mr. Abdullah suggested holding talks with the Congress to discuss “concrete proposals and ideas” on a pre-poll alliance.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti, the daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, expressed hope that the elections will bring “redressal to people’s issues and end babudom”. “India is the world’s largest democracy. We welcome the ECI’s move. However, these elections should have been held six years ago. This decision was preceded by multiple security meetings by the ECI. If J&K is witnessing normalcy, why hold so many meetings,” she asked.

J&K came under direct Central rule in 2018 after the BJP-PDP coalition fell apart. It is after a gap of 10 years that J&K will see three-phase Assembly elections next month.

Questioning the delay in restoring Statehood, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “For the past five years, the Indian National Congress has been consistently demanding that full Statehood should be restored to J&K and that Assembly elections should be conducted. J&K still awaits full Statehood.”

Mr. Ramaesh said “recent moves by the Union government have only added to the powers of the LG there, making a mockery of the powers of a duly elected State government.”

CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami said the election notice has sent a wave of satisfaction among people in J&K. “The reason is people were of the opinion that they will not be allowed to have their own representatives. They feared the democratic right to choose an Assembly would be denied to them. This place was ruled by outside officers. We welcome the decision. We expect a level playing field, especially security to candidates. We expect impartial process,” he said.

However, J&K Peoples Conference leader Imran Ansari termed the upcoming election an “eyewash”. “To hold Assembly elections is vital. But unfortunately, they are just doing it for mere eyewash. Dates have been issued but the powers are there with Lieutenant Governor and then holding elections is of little significance,” he said.