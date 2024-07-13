J&K parties decry ban on paying tributes at Mazar-e-Shuhada

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on July 13 alleged the J&K Lieutenant-Governor’s administration had denied them permission to pay tribute at the Mazar-e-Shuhada (martyrs’ graveyard) in Srinagar. They termed it an attempt to “erase collective history”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 22 civilians died in police firing outside the Central Jail in Srinagar in 1931 in an uprising against the then Dogra monarchy.

The J&K National Conference (NC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC), and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference alleged that their leaders and supporters were denied permission to visit the old city in Srinagar, and pay tribute at the Mazar-e-Shuhada graveyard situated in the premises of the Naqsband Sahib shrine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Another 13th July, Martyr’s Day, another round of locked gates and police excesses to stop people from paying homage to those who sacrificed their lives to establish a just, fair and democratic regime in J&K. InshaAllah next year we will mark 13th July with the solemnity and respect this day deserves,” NC vice president Omar Abdullah posted on social media platform X.

Prior to August 5, 2019, when the Union government ended J&K’s special status, the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir observed July 13 as ‘Martyrs’ Day’, an official holiday. Regional leaders, police and officials would organise a special ceremony to pay tribute at the Mazar-e-Shuhada.

“The courage and selfless sacrifices of the martyrs were unparalleled. They declared that 13th July 1931 was a pivotal moment in Kashmir’s history, marking the beginning of a relentless struggle against tyranny, oppression, and despotism,” NC president Farooq Abdullah and Mr. Omar Abdullah said in a joint message.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The sacrifices of the brave martyrs were timeless and continue to ignite the flames of justice, truth and peace in the hearts of millions,” Dr. Farooq Abdullah said.

Mr. Omar Abdullah said July 13 will always be a day for the people of Kashmir “to reaffirm their commitment to combating evil with compassion, non-violence, and peace”.

Former J&K Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti claimed the gates to her house had been “locked up”. “Mazar-e-Shuhada is an enduring symbol of Kashmir’s resistance and resilience against authoritarianism, oppression and injustice. The sacrifices of our martyrs are a testament that the spirit of Kashmiris cannot be crushed. Today, even observing it in remembrance of the protesters martyred on this day has been criminalised,” Ms. Mufti said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that on August 5, 2019, J&K had been “dismembered, disempowered and stripped of everything that was sacrosanct for us”. “They [the Central government] intend to erase each one of our collective memories. But such assaults will only strengthen our determination to continue the fight for our rights and dignity,” Ms. Mufti said.

The L-G administration dropped July 13 from the list of holidays. Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader M.Y. Tarigami described the move as “an attempt at erasure of history”.

“The 1931 uprising of victimised and oppressed people against despotic rule cannot be erased from history. Not allowing the official commemoration of this historic day, and stopping political leaders and social activists to visit Mazar-e-Shuhuda to pay homage to martyrs is an attempt to change the history of Kashmir and erase the collective memory of the people,” Mr. Tarigami said.

JKPC chief Sajad Lone said he had been placed under house arrest. “People have a right to choose their heroes. Believing that a government will decide on what has been historically heroic, and who are the historical heroes, is an unambiguous sign of despotism,” Mr. Lone said.

“On the anniversary, we honour their sacrifices and contributions towards the greater cause of the Kashmiri nation and the reclamation of their usurped rights. The memories and sacrifices of these martyrs are deeply ingrained in the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people and will never be forgotten,” Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said. He said the Hurriyat has a clear and principled stance that issues and conflicts should be resolved through peaceful means “to ensure lasting peace and security in the region”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.