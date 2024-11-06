Jammu and Kashmir parties criticise NC for dropping ‘Article 370’, ‘Aug 5, 2019’ terms from resolution

The ruling National Conference’s (NC) guarded resolution on the restoration of special status and avoiding words like Article 370, 35A, and rejection of August 5, 2019, moves by the Centre evoked sharp reactions from several political parties in the J&K.

Former J&K Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti termed the resolution as “an ambivalent move and a half-hearted approach”.

“The Chief Minister’s endorsement of a dialogue is ironic and that the current resolution lacks an unambiguous condemnation of the 2019 decision to revoke Article 370 and 35A. It only expresses ‘concern’ and calls for dialogue. It fails to explicitly oppose or condemn the 2019 decision,” Ms. Mufti said.

Ms. Mufti said her party might propose amendments to the resolution to reflect a stronger opposition to the 2019 decision and “a more sincere call for restoring the region’s special status”. “It is PDP’s responsibility to ensure the resolution truly represents the people’s aspirations,” she added.

Awami Ittehad Party legislator Sheikh Khursheed said he has lent conditional support to the resolution. “The resolution lacks specific mention of restoring special status under Article 370 of the Constitution of India. There is no mention of Article 370 or 35A, no reference to the J&K Reorganisation Act of 2019. This political ambiguity in the NC-backed resolution represents a half-hearted and unsatisfactory move, leaving unfulfilled the promises made by NC, PDP, and other political organisations to the people of J&K,” Mr. Rashid said.

J&K Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone we will support anything that is even remotely related to restoration of Article 370, 35A, restoration of statehood and unequivocal condemnation of the majoritarian onslaught against J&K, irrespective of who brings it on the floor of the House.

“I would humbly state that the resolution writer has been too economical in the wording of the resolution, which could make it prone to differing interpretations. This resolution will have to be supplemented by explicit terminology. We should be unambiguous in our disdain and contempt for August 5, 2019,” Mr. Lone said.

“We should clearly state that the will of the people of J&K as embodied in the state assembly has clearly expressed that J&K should be reverted to pre-August 5, 2019 status. We need to remove the ambiguities,” he added.

Mr. Lone’s party has submitted amendments to the Motion of Thanks on LG’s address “for explicit condemnation of August 5 Constitutional changes”. “There are a series of amendments that we have proposed. These amendments I believe can help remove the ambiguities,” Mr. Lone said.